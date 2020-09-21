Taiwan president says China poses threat to region

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday (Sept. 20) said that the multiple incursions by Chinese warplanes last week hurt China's international image and showed that it is a threat to the region.

On Sept. 18 and 19, a total of 37 Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes intruded into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) in multiple sectors. The flights were clearly meant to intimidate Taiwan as the country hosted U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach and his delegation from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19.

When speaking to reporters on Sunday (Sept. 20), Tsai said that Chinese military aggression during the past week not only affected the Taiwan Strait but the overall stability of the region. Tsai then described last week's drills as "military intimidation" that would harm the communist country's international reputation.

"I believe that these actions are not helpful to China and its international image. On the other hand, because of these actions, the people of Taiwan are more alert and understand the nature of the Chinese Communist regime," reported RTI. She then added that China's antagonistic behavior enables "other countries in the region to better understand the threat posed by China."

She then called on China to "restrain itself and stop its provocations."

In response to media inquiries about the Chinese Communist Party’s release of a video simulating the bombing of Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on the same day that Krach left Taiwan, Tsai emphasized that "such military actions will only make it clear to all countries in the region that China's existence is indeed aggressive and will bring certain threats."