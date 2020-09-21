  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president says China poses threat to region

Tsai says last week's drills hurt China's image and show it threatens region

  338
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/21 13:02
Tsai Ing-wen (center). 

Tsai Ing-wen (center).  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday (Sept. 20) said that the multiple incursions by Chinese warplanes last week hurt China's international image and showed that it is a threat to the region.

On Sept. 18 and 19, a total of 37 Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes intruded into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) in multiple sectors. The flights were clearly meant to intimidate Taiwan as the country hosted U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach and his delegation from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19.

When speaking to reporters on Sunday (Sept. 20), Tsai said that Chinese military aggression during the past week not only affected the Taiwan Strait but the overall stability of the region. Tsai then described last week's drills as "military intimidation" that would harm the communist country's international reputation.

"I believe that these actions are not helpful to China and its international image. On the other hand, because of these actions, the people of Taiwan are more alert and understand the nature of the Chinese Communist regime," reported RTI. She then added that China's antagonistic behavior enables "other countries in the region to better understand the threat posed by China."

She then called on China to "restrain itself and stop its provocations."

In response to media inquiries about the Chinese Communist Party’s release of a video simulating the bombing of Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on the same day that Krach left Taiwan, Tsai emphasized that "such military actions will only make it clear to all countries in the region that China's existence is indeed aggressive and will bring certain threats."
Tsai Ing-wen
cross-strait tensions
Taiwan Strait
Median Line
China bullying
Beijing bullying
ADIZ

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese intrusions in Taiwan’s ADIZ could backfire
Chinese intrusions in Taiwan’s ADIZ could backfire
2020/09/20 12:19
Taiwan reports 19 Chinese warplanes near airspace
Taiwan reports 19 Chinese warplanes near airspace
2020/09/19 13:51
US senator introduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator introduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
2020/09/19 12:04
Ex-Japan prime minister, Dalai Lama pay tribute to late Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui
Ex-Japan prime minister, Dalai Lama pay tribute to late Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui
2020/09/19 11:46
New Japan PM signals intention to phone Taiwan president
New Japan PM signals intention to phone Taiwan president
2020/09/19 10:24