Davis hits 3 at buzzer, Lakers edge Nuggets for 2-0 lead

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nug... Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (1) loses the ball in front of Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso (4) while driving to the basket during the first hal... Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (1) loses the ball in front of Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso (4) while driving to the basket during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts on the bench during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Los ... Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts on the bench during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso drives to the basket past Denver Nuggets' Jerami Grant (9) during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff ba... Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso drives to the basket past Denver Nuggets' Jerami Grant (9) during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) directs teammates during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver N... Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) directs teammates during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James sits on the bench during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nugget... Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James sits on the bench during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket around Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso, right, during the second half of an NBA conference fina... Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket around Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso, right, during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) celebrates during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers ... Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) celebrates during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James drives to the basket ahead of Denver Nuggets' Torrey Craig (3) during the second half of an NBA conference final play... Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James drives to the basket ahead of Denver Nuggets' Torrey Craig (3) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James passes over Denver Nuggets' Torrey Craig (3) during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game... Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James passes over Denver Nuggets' Torrey Craig (3) during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) shoots a 3-point basket over Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) at the end of an NBA conference final playoff bas... Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) shoots a 3-point basket over Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) at the end of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers won 105-103. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Davis made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Davis finished with 31 points. He scored Los Angeles' last 10 points and had 22 in the second half to help the Lakers avoid becoming the latest victim of a Denver comeback.

The Nuggets had trailed by as much as 16, but Nikola Jokic scored 11 straight Denver points down the stretch, including a basket that made it 103-102 with 20 seconds to play.

Alex Caruso then missed a 3-pointer and Jamal Murray blocked Danny Green's shot out of bounds with 2.1 seconds to play. Rajon Rondo inbounded under the basket and found Davis curling toward the sideline, and the All-Star forward swished it to put the Lakers halfway to the NBA Finals.

LeBron James had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers.

Jokic had 30 points and nine assists, and Murray scored 25 points.

Game 3 is Tuesday night

