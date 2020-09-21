  1. Home
Taiwan's Hsieh claims Rome title with Czech partner

Taiwanese-Czech tennis duo romps to fourth title of season

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/21 10:46
Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova secure women's doubles title in Rome. (Facebook, Hsieh Su-wei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her partner, Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, on Sunday (Sept. 20) celebrated their victory in the women's doubles final at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia tournament in Rome.

The top-seeded women's pair at the tournament, Hsieh and Strycova sealed their fourth title of the season with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany and Raluca Olaru of Romania. The victory extended their winning streak to 12 matches and their 2020 win-loss record to an astounding 21-1.

Hsieh and Strycova, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the world in doubles, respectively, had the previous day beaten the unseeded Hayley Carter of the U.S. and Luisa Stefani of Brazil in a 91-minute quarterfinal match. The only blemish on the Taiwanese-Czech pair's record this season was at the Australian Open in January, where they fell short in the final, reported CNA.

During a post-match press conference, Strycova said the Rome tournament was the first event the duo had played together since the sport's five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said they did not know what to expect but that they soon found their rhythm and performed better and better.

Meanwhile, Hsieh said she was grateful to have the opportunity to play with Strycova once again. She added that they have played many tournaments together and that she feels safe and stable when her Czech partner is on the court, reported Yahoo News.
