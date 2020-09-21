Philadelphia 4, Montreal 1

|Philadelphia
First half_1, Montreal, Quioto, 5, 6th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 1 (Wooten), 22nd; 3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 5 (Real), 45th+3.
Second half_4, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 6 (Aaronson), 47th; 5, Philadelphia, Fontana, 3 (McKenzie), 65th.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; Montreal, Clement Diop, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Blake, Philadelphia, 28th.
Red Cards_Quioto, Montreal, 16th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Adam Wienckowski, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.
___
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Mark McKenzie, Matt Real; Brendan Aaronson (Jack de Vries, 87th), Alejandro Bedoya (Cole Turner, 87th), Warren Creavalle (Anthony Fontana, 46th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko (Sergio Santos, 72nd), Andrew Wooten (Ilsinho, 64th).
Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Zachary Brault Guillard, Jukka Raitala, Joel Waterman (Karifa Yao, 53rd); Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider, Victor Wanyama; Bojan Krkic (Lassi Lappalainen, 60th), Orji Okwonkwo (Jorge Luis Corrales, 76th), Romell Quioto.