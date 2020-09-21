  1. Home
Taiwan launches multiple disaster drills on Monday

Taiwan's 20th National Disaster Prevention Day held Monday

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/21 09:46
Text message sent on Sept. 21. 

Text message sent on Sept. 21.  (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is carrying out a number of disaster drills on Monday (Sept. 21), including alerts for earthquakes, air raids, and tsunamis.

To mark Taiwan's National Disaster Prevention Day, earthquake, air raid, and tsunami warnings are being broadcast via text, siren, and TV. The city of Tainan is also carrying out a drill to simulate the response to a severe earthquake.

At 9:21 a.m., a text message reading "Earthquake Disaster Drill" in English was fired out to cell phones across the country. In Chinese, the message advised recipients to "duck, take cover, and hold still."

From 10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m., sirens will wail across the nation to test the tsunami warning system, according to the Ministry of the Interior's Facebook page. From 10:59 a.m. to 11:01 a.m., all TV stations will sync with the Public Television Service to test its capability to broadcast disaster prevention information.

Meanwhile, Tainan City will hold a drill simulating an emergency response to casualties and collapsed buildings caused by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

Monday marks the 20th anniversary of National Disaster Prevention Day, which was first held on Sept. 21, 2000, to mark the one year anniversary of the deadly 1999 Jiji earthquake. The quake registered a 7.3 on the Richter scale and led to 2,415 deaths and 11,305 injuries.
