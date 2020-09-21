Brazil: Cemetery monument commemorates COVID-19 victims

Relatives attend a memorial for their family members who died from COVID-19 at the Penitencia cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.20, 202... Relatives attend a memorial for their family members who died from COVID-19 at the Penitencia cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.20, 2020. The families were there to attend the inauguration of a three-ton memorial at the cemetery where many of Rio de Janeiro's COVID-19 victims have been buried. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

The names of COVID-19 victims are etched on the Infinity Memorial at the Penitencia cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.20, 2020. The thr... The names of COVID-19 victims are etched on the Infinity Memorial at the Penitencia cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.20, 2020. The three-ton memorial was inaugurated inside a cemetery where many of Rio de Janeiro's COVID-19 victims have been buried. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Giselle Peixoto, second left, leaves the Penitencia cemetery with her family after the inauguration of a monument to commemorate COVID-19 victims, at ... Giselle Peixoto, second left, leaves the Penitencia cemetery with her family after the inauguration of a monument to commemorate COVID-19 victims, at the Penitencia cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.20, 2020. A three-ton memorial was inaugurated on Sunday inside a cemetery where many of Rio de Janeiro's COVID-19 victims have been buried. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A memorial for COVID-19 victims called the Infinity Memorial stands at the at the Penitencia cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.20, 2020... A memorial for COVID-19 victims called the Infinity Memorial stands at the at the Penitencia cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.20, 2020. The three-ton memorial was inaugurated inside a cemetery where many of Rio de Janeiro's COVID-19 victims have been buried. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A 3-ton monument was dedicated on Sunday at a cemetery where many of Rio de Janeiro’s COVID-19 victims have been buried.

The Infitnity Memorial, a 39-meter (128-foot) long ribbon of undulating steel, was erected to pay tribute to those who died from coronavirus and provide families with a symbol of their loss in one of the worst affected cities in Brazil.

The memorial was designed by the Brazilian architect Crisa Santos, who had the idea of ​​building the work at the peak of the pandemic after visiting several cemeteries in the country.

“It gives a satisfaction to your heart to know that your father was not forgotten, that he is not just another victim”, said Giselle Peixoto, 54, whose father Geraldo Diniz Gonsalves was a victim of COVID-19.

Rio de Janeiro state reached more than 17,600 deaths and more than 250,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, second only to Sao Paulo state in Brazil.

The names of 4,000 of those who died will be inscribed on the structure.