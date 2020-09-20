All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|30
|22
|.577
|Miami
|27
|24
|.529
|Philadelphia
|27
|25
|.519
|New York
|24
|28
|.462
|Washington
|19
|31
|.380
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|31
|21
|.596
|St. Louis
|25
|24
|.510
|Cincinnati
|26
|27
|.491
|Milwaukee
|25
|26
|.490
|Pittsburgh
|15
|37
|.288
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Los Angeles
|38
|15
|.717
|San Diego
|33
|20
|.623
|San Francisco
|25
|26
|.490
|Colorado
|22
|29
|.431
|Arizona
|20
|33
|.377
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Miami 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-6) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.