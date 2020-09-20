All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 30 22 .577 Miami 27 24 .529 Philadelphia 27 25 .519 New York 24 28 .462 Washington 19 31 .380

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 31 21 .596 St. Louis 25 24 .510 Cincinnati 26 27 .491 Milwaukee 25 26 .490 Pittsburgh 15 37 .288

West Division

W L Pct z-Los Angeles 38 15 .717 San Diego 33 20 .623 San Francisco 25 26 .490 Colorado 22 29 .431 Arizona 20 33 .377

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday's Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Miami 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-6) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.