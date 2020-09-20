American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Tampa Bay
|35
|18
|.660
|New York
|31
|21
|.596
|Toronto
|26
|26
|.500
|Baltimore
|22
|31
|.415
|Boston
|19
|34
|.358
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Chicago
|34
|18
|.654
|z-Minnesota
|32
|22
|.593
|Cleveland
|28
|24
|.538
|Detroit
|22
|29
|.431
|Kansas City
|21
|31
|.404
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Oakland
|33
|19
|.635
|Houston
|26
|26
|.500
|Seattle
|23
|29
|.442
|Los Angeles
|23
|30
|.434
|Texas
|18
|34
|.346
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
z-clinched playoff berth
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 2-2), 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-2), 9:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.