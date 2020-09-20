All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Tampa Bay
|35
|18
|.660
|7-3
|W-4
|17-9
|18-9
|New York
|31
|21
|.596
|10-0
|W-10
|21-7
|10-14
|Toronto
|26
|26
|.500
|2-8
|L-6
|12-7
|14-19
|Baltimore
|22
|31
|.415
|2-8
|L-4
|12-20
|10-11
|Boston
|19
|34
|.358
|5-5
|L-2
|8-19
|11-15
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Chicago
|34
|18
|.654
|8-2
|W-1
|17-10
|17-8
|z-Minnesota
|32
|22
|.593
|5-5
|W-1
|21-5
|11-17
|Cleveland
|28
|24
|.538
|2-8
|L-1
|12-11
|16-13
|Detroit
|22
|29
|.431
|3-7
|W-1
|12-14
|10-15
|Kansas City
|21
|31
|.404
|7-3
|L-2
|10-13
|11-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Oakland
|33
|19
|.635
|6-4
|W-3
|20-7
|13-12
|Houston
|26
|26
|.500
|5-5
|W-1
|19-8
|7-18
|Seattle
|23
|29
|.442
|4-6
|W-1
|12-9
|11-20
|Los Angeles
|23
|30
|.434
|6-4
|W-3
|15-14
|8-16
|Texas
|18
|34
|.346
|3-7
|L-3
|13-13
|5-21
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|30
|22
|.577
|6-4
|L-1
|15-8
|15-14
|Miami
|27
|24
|.529
|6-4
|W-2
|10-14
|17-10
|Philadelphia
|27
|25
|.519
|5-5
|W-3
|19-12
|8-13
|New York
|24
|28
|.462
|5-5
|W-1
|11-14
|13-14
|Washington
|19
|31
|.380
|4-6
|L-2
|9-16
|10-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|31
|21
|.596
|7-3
|L-1
|19-13
|12-8
|St. Louis
|25
|24
|.510
|5-5
|W-3
|11-11
|14-13
|Cincinnati
|26
|27
|.491
|7-3
|L-1
|13-12
|13-15
|Milwaukee
|25
|26
|.490
|6-4
|W-3
|14-14
|11-12
|Pittsburgh
|15
|37
|.288
|1-9
|L-3
|10-17
|5-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Los Angeles
|38
|15
|.717
|7-3
|W-5
|16-8
|22-7
|San Diego
|33
|20
|.623
|7-3
|L-1
|20-9
|13-11
|San Francisco
|25
|26
|.490
|5-5
|L-2
|16-9
|9-17
|Colorado
|22
|29
|.431
|2-8
|L-4
|11-18
|11-11
|Arizona
|20
|33
|.377
|5-5
|L-1
|11-13
|9-20
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 2-2), 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-2), 9:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
___
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-6) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.