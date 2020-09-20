Spell of sunny, comfortable weather forest for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Sunday (Sept. 20) that the weather front currently affecting Taiwan will move away on Monday, resulting in less humidity and bringing predominantly sunny and comfortable weather across Taiwan for three day before another weather front moves in on Thursday.

Affected by northeasterly winds on Monday, eastern Taiwan and the east side of the Greater Taipei Area are expected to see isolated showers, but the rest of the island will see cloudy to sunny skies, with short thunderstorms possible in mountainous areas in the afternoon.

As northeasterly winds will bring cool air, high temperatures for northern and eastern Taiwan will range from 29 – 33 degrees Celsius on Monday, with 34 degrees still possible in central and southern Taiwan. The lows will comfortably range from 25 – 26 degrees across the country.

From Monday to Wednesday, weather will remain predominantly sunny and stable, but another weather front will move across Taiwan on Thursday, bringing occasional showers to northern and eastern Taiwan. Weather will be relatively stable for central and southern regions during this period, with light thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

From Friday to Sunday, isolated showers are forecast for the north of the island, with a slight cooldown in temperature even though highs will still reach upwards of 30 degrees. For the rest of the country, cloudy skies and short afternoon showers are forecast.