Taiwan police officer successfully identifies unclaimed body of woman missing 13 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung police have successfully identified an unclaimed body found on a Miaoli beach in 2007 as a Taoyuan woman who went missing that year.

The identification was made possible by Hsu Yao-bin (許耀彬), a section chief at the First Precinct of the Keelung City Police Bureau. Hsu is renowned for his ability to identify unclaimed bodies.

When Hsu was reviewing the National Police Agency’s unclaimed body registry in June, a case caught his attention. It was a woman found washed up ashore on a beach in Miaoli County’s Houlong Township in 2007, per CNA .

The hair and facial features of the body were unrecognizable, as it had been soaked in sea water and exposed to sunlight for a long time. Since there were no identification documents, ornaments, or other objects that could help identify her — and surveillance video led nowhere — the body was buried in the township’s public cemetery for 13 years, with a tombstone marked as No. 50.

After crosschecking more than 100 files, Hsu came to believe that a 21-year-old Taoyuan woman surnamed Lin (林) who went missing in 2007 might have been a match.

The officer said that Lin’s parents came to Keelung to visit him on July 21 and when he showed them the data and analysis, Lin’s father said in tears, “Section chief, your analysis is correct, and that is very likely my daughter. The day she went missing 13 years ago, she was wearing blue shorts, just like the data shows.

Hsu said that after taking saliva samples from Lin’s parents and comparing them with the DNA taken from the unclaimed body, it was determined that the unclaimed body found in Miaoli belonged to Lin. The body was officially identified on Sept. 15.

The family expressed that although they had hoped their daughter may have still been alive, a sense of closure was also present.