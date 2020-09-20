Leicester signs winger Cengiz Under on loan from Roma

LONDON (AP) — Leicester is signing winger Cengiz Under on a season-long loan from Roma.

The 23-year-old Under was due to join up with his new teammates and manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of Sunday's game against Burnley. The move is subject to Premier League and international clearance.

Under made his debut for Turkey aged 19 and he will get to play in the Premier League alongside his international teammate Caglar Soyuncu.

“I feel very good because my best friend plays for Leicester City," Under said. "I am very happy to be able to play with Caglar and I always watched Leicester’s games because of him.”

Under began his senior career with Altinordu before moving to Istanbul Basaksehir in 2016 and then making the switch to Italy a year later. He has made 70 league appearances for Roma, scoring 13 goals.

___

