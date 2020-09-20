Suncity Group Named Title Sponsor for Local Arts Events

Fully Supports Macau’s Cultural Industry and the Recovery of Macau

MACAU, CHINA - Media OutReach - 20 September 2020 - To revitalize the development of Macau's cultural industry, Suncity Group fully supports the local arts event, rooting for Macau citizens and local artists through series of astonishing and diversified music entertaining events. 'Suncity Group Rooting for Macau - SIM! Music Festival 2020' is the first musical performance of series events title sponsored by Suncity Group, ended perfectly at the Cotai Arena, Venetian Macau on September 19.









Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macau Government Tourist Office, Mr. Kevin Ho, Macau Deputy to the National People's Congress of PRC, Mr. Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group and President of Macau Artistes Association, Dr. Wilfred Wong, President and Executive Director of Sands China Ltd. attended the event





'Best Performance Award' was awarded to Classic heritage- The Final Trigger by Mr. Alvin Chau





Local singers, artists, dancers and more than 200 people from the industry were assembled to organise this music festival

With the purpose of 'reigniting the local performing arts power', a group of outstanding local singers, artists, dancers and more than 200 people from the industry were assembled to organise this music festival. A total of 12 units did their utmost to compete in the same stage with singing and dancing. There was no cessation to the excitement and the symphony of applause and cheers in the whole night.

The organisers have specially invited Mr. Kevin Ho, Macau Deputy to the National People's Congress of PRC, Dr. Wilfred Wong, President and Executive Director of Sands China Ltd., Mr. Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group and President of Macau Artistes Association to serve as adjudicators and presenters, witnessing and supporting this diversified music festival that belongs to Macau with the other officiating guests. It shot in the arm of Macau's cultural industry which has been gradually recovering after the pandemic. After a series of stiff competitions and wonderful performances by the participating units, the 'Best Styling Award' went to Walk with Scamper, the 'Best Teamwork Award' was awarded to Girls Rock, the 'Best Positive Energy' was given to Bacalhau Talkshow & Band, and finally the 'Best Performance Award' was awarded to Classic heritage- The Final Trigger by Mr. Alvin Chau.

Mr. Chau said, '2020 is the year full of difficulties. With the impact of the pandemic, performing arts and cultural industries in mainland China and Macau have been hard hit. Most of the large-scale musical performances have also been suspended. "Suncity Group Rooting for Macau - SIM! Music Festival 2020" as the first music festival of this year, it undoubtedly brings more positive energy to Macau society as well as the cultural industry, pro-actively supporting the development of Macau's industrial diversification.'

As the first extraordinary music feast of series events ended, 'Suncity Group Rooting for Macau - SIM! Full Band festival 2020', also title sponsored by Suncity Group, comes immediately thereafter and will be held on September 26. 13 teams of local rock bands will spare no effort to inspire local Macau citizens and awaken their rocking soul. There are also DJ performances, cold beer and snacks at that night, creating a diversified and dynamic rock music festival with hyper performances and mouth-watering delicacies. It once again roots for the recovery of Macau's economy.

As an enterprise rooted in Macau, Suncity Group is committed to the motherland and Macau. With actively fulfilling its social responsibilities, the Group strives to support the recovery of cultural industry in mainland China and Macau as well as the diversified development of Macau in cooperating to national policies and long-term development of China. Through the title sponsorship of the series arts events, Suncity Group hopes to bring more positive energy and get the uptick of confidence to the Macau society.

About Suncity Group

Suncity Group was founded in 2007. Since establishment, Suncity Group has been striving to provide the extraordinary VIP entertainment service for our guests, and we then opened a number of VIP Clubs in various 6-star hotels and resorts throughout Macau with the rapid growth of our business. Meanwhile, we successively set up exclusive VIP Clubs in Manila, Seoul, Incheon, Phnom Penh and Da Nang, etc.

Adhering to the spirit of "Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success", Suncity Group spared no effort to develop high-end entertainment services and products as well as roll out global VIP loyalty program for the selected members to enjoy entertainment, travel, catering services, luxury shopping and motion picture. Today, the scope of our business covers most sectors, especially in the fields of global travel, film production, concert and event planning, catering and luxury goods.

As a Macau born and bred enterprise, Suncity Group is not only devoted to develop the Asian market, but also oriented to expand the global network. In the future, we will surely continue to diversify our VIP entertainment services, attract more exclusive members and make every effort to promote our business in every corner of the world.

Official Website | www.suncitygroup.com.mo/en