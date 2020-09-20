Taiwanese bodybuilding champion encourages elderly to take up weight training

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 65-year-old two-time bodybuilding champion will use his spare time after retirement to pitch the benefits of weight training to elderly people.

Lee Pao-kang (李寶康), who sports gray hair and a short white beard, is a typical senior citizen by appearance, but he has stronger and firmer muscles than most young people. Lee was a contestant in the Taiwan President Cup Body-Building for 10 years in a row, according to CNA.

He won titles two times, including this year in the Master Men’s Bodybuilding +58 division. The other eight times he was a runner-up.

Lee, who is currently a Taiwan Transportation Safety Board investigator, will retire in November. He said that after retirement, he will dedicate himself to encouraging the elderly to take up weight training to save their reduced muscle strength, help them age healthily, and shorten their bedridden time.

Over the years, the bodybuilder has tended to work out at the beginning of every day. As he is retiring, Lee said, he has become deeply aware of the benefits weight training has brought him.

If people can shorten their bedridden time, not only will it help their quality of life, but it will ease the burden on their families, said Lee. Weight training, he maintained, is the best way to maintain muscle strength and remain ambulatory.

Pointing out the misconception that weight training is unsuitable for the elderly, he emphasized that it is important for people to start small and add weight gradually.



Lee Pao-kang (CNA photo)



(Take'sBodyGym video)