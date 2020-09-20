Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1

|Vancouver
First half_None.
Second half_1, Vancouver, Milinkovic, 1 (Dajome), 53rd minute; 2, Real Salt Lake, Meram, 3 (Chang), 81st; 3, Vancouver, Cavallini, 2 (Montero), 84th.
Goalies_Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Bryan Meredith; Real Salt Lake, Andrew Putna, Zac MacMath.
Yellow Cards_Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 8th; Bikel, Vancouver, 15th; Adnan, Vancouver, 41st; Toia, Real Salt Lake, 68th; Hasal, Vancouver, 90th+1; Baird, Real Salt Lake, 90th+2.
Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Chris Elliott, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
___
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Ali Adnan, Derek Cornelius, Cristian Gutierrez, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Janio Bikel (Michael Baldisimo, 60th), David Milinkovic (Lucas Cavallini, 59th), Russell Teibert (Leonard Owusu, 73rd); Cristian Dajome, Fredy Montero (Andy Rose, 88th).
Real Salt Lake_Andrew Putna; Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia (Corey Baird, 71st); Kyle Beckerman, Maikel Chang (Christopher Garcia, 90th+8), Damir Kreilach, Pablo Ruiz, Albert Rusnak; Justin Meram (Jeizon Ramirez, 90th+1).