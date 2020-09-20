Dynamo score twice in 2nd half to tie Minnesota United 2-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Maynor Figueroa's scored his first goal of the season in the 69th minute and the Houston Dynamo overcame a two-goal deficit to tie Minnesota United 2-2 on Saturday night.

Figueroa connected on a header from the left of the goalmouth off a rebound.

Darwin Quintero — on his birthday against his former club — got Houston (3-3-6) on the board in the 58th minute.

Kevin Molino opened the scoring for Minnesota (5-4-3) in the 11th minute, and Robin Lod made it 2-0 in first-half extra time.