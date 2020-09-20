Miami 2, Atlanta 1

|Miami
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|—
|1
First half_1, Miami, Agudelo, 1, 2nd minute; 2, Atlanta, Gallagher, 1 (Bello), 5th; 3, Miami, Shea, 2 (Pizarro), 11th.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Miami, Luis Robles, John McCarthy; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.
Yellow Cards_Escobar, Atlanta, 17th; Reyes, Miami, 66th; Robles, Miami, 90th+4.
Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Tom Felice, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.
___
Miami_Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal (Dylan Nealis, 68th), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Andres Reyes, Ben Sweat; Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan (Roman Torres, 90th+1), Rodolfo Pizarro (Wil Trapp, 78th), Brek Shea (Matias Pellegrini, 90th+1), Victor Ulloa; Juan Agudelo.
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Franco Escobar, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Jeff Larentowicz, Eric Remedi (Emerson Hyndman, 69th), Matheus Rossetto; Jon Gallagher (Manuel Castro, 77th), Adam Jahn (Erick Torres, 60th), Jake Mulraney (Brooks Lennon, 60th).