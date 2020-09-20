Cincinnati 1, New York Red Bulls 0

Cincinnati 0 1 — 1 New York Red Bulls 0 0 — 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Cincinnati, Medunjanin, 1, 85th minute.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Bobby Edwards; New York Red Bulls, David Jensen, Kendall Mcintosh.

Yellow Cards_Long, New York Red Bulls, 8th; Nealis, New York Red Bulls, 29th; Casseres Jr, New York Red Bulls, 55th; Stanko, Cincinnati, 90th+2.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Ian McKay, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Andrew Gutman, Nick Hagglund (Maikel Van der Werff, 90th+1), Tom Pettersson, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Haris Medunjanin; Yuya Kubo (Allan Cruz, 78th), Jurgen Locadia (Caleb Stanko, 90th+1), Brandon Vazquez.

New York Red Bulls_David Jensen; Kyle Duncan (Jared Stroud, 86th), Aaron Long, Sean Nealis (Tom Barlow, 87th), Tim Parker, Jason Pendant; Cristian Casseres Jr, Kaku (Omir Fernandez, 79th), Daniel Royer, Dru Yearwood (Florian Valot, 64th); Brian White (Samuel Tetteh, 79th).