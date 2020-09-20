Pirates' Keller no-hitting Cardinals through six innings

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Sa... Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Mitch Keller has a no-hitter through six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

Keller is making his second start since missing six weeks with a strained left oblique. He walked Tommy Edman and hit Brad Miller with a pitch in the first inning, and Tyler O’Neill drew a walk in the second.

Keller set down the next 14 batters. He’s thrown 84 pitches and struck out six.

The 24-year-old entered the game with a 1-1 record and 5.06 ERA in three games. He was activated from the injured list Monday after being sidelined since Aug. 2.

The Pirates led 2-0 as Ke’Bryan Hayes and Jose Osuna hit solo home runs off Kwang Hyun Kim.

White Sox ace Lucas Giolito and Cubs journeyman Alec Mills have thrown no-hitters during this pandemic-shortened season.

