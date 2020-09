FC Dallas beats Sporting Kansas City 3-2

FC Dallas forward Fafa Picault (9) controls the ball in front of Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler (5) during the first half of an MLS soccer ... FC Dallas forward Fafa Picault (9) controls the ball in front of Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler (5) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Sporting Kansas City defender Luis Martins, left, heads the ball against FC Dallas forward Fafa Picault, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer... Sporting Kansas City defender Luis Martins, left, heads the ball against FC Dallas forward Fafa Picault, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 86th minute, Franco Jara had two goals and FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday.

FC Dallas (5-2-4) has won three straight to move within a point of second-place Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2) in the Western Conference.

Sporting KC tied it at 2 on Johnny Russell’s second goal of the half, a header in the 83rd minute. Three minutes later, Sporting KC’s Graham Zusi passed the back back to goalkeeper Tim Melia, but Melia couldn’t clear it and Hollingshead tapped in an easy goal from inside the 18-yard box.

Jara scored a diving header on a cross from John Nelson in the 42nd minute. Sporting KC again couldn’t clear the ball off a set piece and Jara tapped it in for his fifth goal of the season in the 48th.

Russell also scored in the 53rd minute and has five goals this season. Sporting KC tied a club record with at least one goal in 12 matches to start the season.

NEW YORK CITY 0, REVOLUTION 0, TIE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Sean Johnson had seven saves for his third shutout in the last four games and New York City played New England to a scoreless tie.

Johnson had a pair of diving stops in the first 20 minutes and added two saves in the closing minutes. He has five shutouts this season, and has allowed just three goals in the last eight games.

New York City (5-5-2) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last six games. New England (3-3-6) has just one win in its last five games.