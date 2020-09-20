Vancouver Whitecaps send Yordy Reyna to D.C. United for cash

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday sent Peruvian forward Yordy Reyna to D.C. United for cash.

Vancouver will receive $400,000 in 2021 general allocation money. The Whitecaps could receive extra compensation if Reyna signs an extension with D.C. United or is traded or transferred before the end of 2021.

Reyna joined the Whitecaps in 2017 and played 86 games, totaling 21 goals and 17 assists. He was a fixture in the lineup for three seasons, but this year the speedy forward started just four games.

“The money we’re getting in return will help us add quality to our roster next season, while Yordy gets a good opportunity for a fresh start,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement.

Reyna will be reunited with former teammate Felipe Martins, who was traded to United from Vancouver in August 2019.

