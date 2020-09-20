No. 25 Pitt overcomes mistakes, slips by Syracuse 21-10

Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) is sacked by Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) and defensive back Marquis Williams (14) during th... Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) is sacked by Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) and defensive back Marquis Williams (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison, center, celebrates with Shockey Jacques-Louis (18) after making a touchdown catch from quarterback Kenny Pick... Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison, center, celebrates with Shockey Jacques-Louis (18) after making a touchdown catch from quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) pushes across the goal line for a touchdown against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college footbal... Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) pushes across the goal line for a touchdown against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones (13) celebrates with Josh Black (85) after recovering a fumble when Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) missed ... Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones (13) celebrates with Josh Black (85) after recovering a fumble when Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) missed a backward pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones (13) recovers the ball after Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) missed a backward pass during the first half o... Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones (13) recovers the ball after Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) missed a backward pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Syracuse recovered. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris (3) makes a touchdown catch ahead of Pittsburgh defensive back Jason Pinnock (15) during the first half of an NCAA c... Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris (3) makes a touchdown catch ahead of Pittsburgh defensive back Jason Pinnock (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) makes a touchdown reception ahead of Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (2) during the first half of... Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) makes a touchdown reception ahead of Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass as Syracuse defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan (9) pressures during the first half of an NCAA ... Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass as Syracuse defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan (9) pressures during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score, and No. 25 Pittsburgh's defense did the rest as the Panthers beat Syracuse 21-10 on Saturday.

Pitt (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) limited the Orange (0-2, 0-2) to 171 total yards, 69 of them coming on backup quarterback Rex Culpepper's second-quarter touchdown strike to a streaking Taj Harris. Otherwise, Syracuse mustered very little against the Panthers' dominant front seven.

The Panthers sacked Culpepper and starter Tommy DeVito seven times, rarely letting the quarterbacks get comfortable. Still, Pitt was sloppy enough to let the Orange hang around well into the second half. The Panthers were flagged seven times for 70 yards, missed three field goals and lacked the precision they showed during an easy opening win against overmatched Austin Peay.

The game turned late in the third quarter when Pitt defensive back Paris Ford picked off a wayward screen pass by DeVito with the Orange in Panthers territory and only down four. Pickett drove Pitt 66 yards in eight plays, the final 17 on a touchdown pass over the middle to Jared Wayne.

Pickett finished 25 of 36 for 215 yards with the two scores and a third-quarter interception in Syracuse territory that cut short a promising drive. Freshman wide receiver Jordan Addison caught seven passes for 57 yards, including a 27-yard first-quarter touchdown courtesy of a pretty pass from Pickett that split two Orange defenders.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: The Orange might have a brewing quarterback controversy on their hands. Culpepper, who beat testicular cancer in 2018, provided the only splashy play on his rainbow to Harris. DeVito spent most of the afternoon running for cover against one of the nation's top defensive lines. DeVito completed 9 of 15 passes for 32 yards and a pick while Culpepper went 4 of 9 for 88 yards and the score.

Pitt: The defense appears to be every bit as good as coach Pat Narduzzi expected. The long pass to Harris was a hiccup in an otherwise dominant performance. The offense, however, remains a bit of a mystery. The running back situation remains unclear heading into the teeth of a schedule that figures to get considerably tougher as the weeks pass.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Panthers probably did enough to justify sneaking into the rankings last week but don't expect much upward movement until they have success against a team with a bit of a pedigree. No. 18 Louisville provides that opportunity next week.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange welcome Georgia Tech to the Carrier Dome for the first time next Saturday when the Yellow Jackets visit.

Pitt: Continues a stretch of four straight home games to open the season when the Cardinals visit Heinz Field next Saturday. The former Big East rivals have met just once since Louisville joined the ACC, a 45-34 Panthers victory in 2015.

___

