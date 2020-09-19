Fans return to Bundesliga games for first time since March

Werder Josh Sargent, left and Maximilian Eggestein try to stop Herthas Matheus Cunha during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and... Werder Josh Sargent, left and Maximilian Eggestein try to stop Herthas Matheus Cunha during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Hertha BSC Berlin in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, Sept.19, 2020. (Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP)

Augsburg's scorer Ruben Vargas, right, and his teammates celebrate the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berl... Augsburg's scorer Ruben Vargas, right, and his teammates celebrate the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Augsburg in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Stuttgart's Orel Mangala, left, and Freiburg's Woo-yeong Jeong challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart ... Stuttgart's Orel Mangala, left, and Freiburg's Woo-yeong Jeong challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Stuttgart's Orel Mangala, foreground, and Freiburg's Mohamed Draeger challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stut... Stuttgart's Orel Mangala, foreground, and Freiburg's Mohamed Draeger challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Union's Marcus Ingvartsen, front, reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Augsburg in Berlin, Germany, Satu... Union's Marcus Ingvartsen, front, reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Augsburg in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Union's Marius Buelter celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Augs... Union's Marius Buelter celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Augsburg in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Augsburg's Andre Hahn, left, scores his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Augsburg in Berl... Augsburg's Andre Hahn, left, scores his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Augsburg in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Augsburg's Andre Hahn, front, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and ... Augsburg's Andre Hahn, front, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Augsburg in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Augsburg's Daniel Caligiuri, left, and Union's Christopher Lenz, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC... Augsburg's Daniel Caligiuri, left, and Union's Christopher Lenz, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Augsburg in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Spectators wait for the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. 8500 spe... Spectators wait for the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. 8500 spectators are allowed to watch the game in the stadium. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

BERLIN (AP) — Supporters returned to the Bundesliga for the first time since coronavirus restrictions began in March but none of them saw their teams win opening games of the new season on Saturday.

No away fans were allowed across the league as strict measures against the coronavirus remained in place.

It meant Arminia Bielefeld faced 6,500 Eintracht Frankfurt supporters as it held on for a 1-1 draw on its return to the top tier in Germany after an 11-year absence. Midfielder Cebio Soukou scored for Bielefeld in the 51st minute, before André Silva equalized in the 62nd.

Some 8,000 fans were allowed to watch promoted Stuttgart’s return against Freiburg, only for the team to lose 3-2 despite a late fightback.

Union Berlin lost 3-1 at home to Augsburg, Cologne was beaten 3-2 at home by Hoffenheim, and Hertha Berlin coasted to a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen.

Plans to have fans at Cologne’s game against Hoffenheim were shelved due to a rise in coronavirus infections locally.

Former Union goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz helped Augsburg win in front of 5,000 fans in Köpenick with a brilliant reflex save to deny Cedric Teuchert a late equalizer before André Hahn sealed the visitors’ win.

Gikiewicz had received a warm reception before kickoff. The fans then cheered their new goalkeeper, Andreas Luthe, who made the switch in the opposite direction.

Ruben Vargas scored with Augsburg’s first chance in the 41st.

Former Germany striker Max Kruse came on in the 71st for his Union debut, but it was another forward, Marius Bülter, who finally equalized in the 74th, finishing off a low cross from Christopher Lenz.

Bülter almost set up another minutes later, then won a corner as the home side pushed for more.

But Michael Gregoritsch scored against the run of play for Augsburg in the 82nd, and Gikiewicz’s brilliant save denied his former team.

Borussia Dortmund hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach later Saturday.

Eight-time defending champion Bayern Munich got the league underway with an 8-0 rout of Schalke on Friday without fans.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP