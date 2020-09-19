American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Tampa Bay
|34
|18
|.654
|_
|New York
|30
|21
|.588
|3½
|Toronto
|26
|25
|.510
|7½
|Baltimore
|22
|30
|.423
|12
|Boston
|19
|33
|.365
|15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Chicago
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|Minnesota
|31
|22
|.585
|3
|Cleveland
|28
|23
|.549
|5
|Detroit
|21
|29
|.420
|11½
|Kansas City
|21
|30
|.412
|12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|32
|19
|.627
|_
|Houston
|25
|26
|.490
|7
|Seattle
|22
|29
|.431
|10
|Los Angeles
|22
|30
|.423
|10½
|Texas
|18
|33
|.353
|14
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 1, Detroit 0
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at Baltimore (Means 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 2-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:08 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.