Taiwan rates historic visit by US Undersecretary of State Krach a success

U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach (first left) wrapped up his visit to Taiwan Saturday Sept. 19 (MOFA photo via CNA) U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach (first left) wrapped up his visit to Taiwan Saturday Sept. 19 (MOFA photo via CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The unprecedented visit by United States Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach was very productive and would lead to a deepening of the partnership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (Sept. 19) after he had left Taiwan.

Krach was the highest-level U.S. government official to set foot on the island since the two countries ended formal diplomatic relations in 1979.

While earlier predictions saw his trip as focusing on preparations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), the official reason for the visit was for him to represent the U.S. at a memorial service for late President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). He also had dinner with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), and met several government members.

Krach and his delegation closed off their stay by leaving from Taipei Songshan Airport at 1:30 p.m. after having attended President Lee’s memorial in New Taipei City in the morning, CNA reported.

“The trip, which reflects the value of late President Lee’s contributions to Taiwan democracy, let both sides discuss key issues while strengthening the global partnership. Safe travels!”

Even though Krach had spent less than 48 hours in Taiwan, he had exchanged lots of ideas with senior government officials and with representatives of all walks of life, MOFA said. Economic ties between Taiwan and the U.S. will grow even closer, with MOFA adding it would promote the deepening of their global partnership based on share values.

Krach’s delegation had also included Robert Destro, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, Kelley Currie, ambassador-at-large for global women’s issues, Ian Steff, assistant secretary of commerce for global markets, and Randall Schriver, former assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs and a frequent visitor to Taiwan.

