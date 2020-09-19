US undersecretary of state meets with China and Hong Kong activists in Taiwan

U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach (right) with Tiananmen activist Wu'er Kaixi (Facebook, Wu'er Kaixi photo) U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach (right) with Tiananmen activist Wu'er Kaixi (Facebook, Wu'er Kaixi photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach met with Chinese and Hong Kong democracy activists during his unprecedented visit to Taiwan Friday (Sept. 18).

While his trip centered on attending Saturday’s (Sept. 19) memorial service for President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), the State Department’s No. 3 also met with Taiwan’s top leaders, including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at a Friday dinner.

The same day, he met with democracy activists from across the Taiwan Strait, including Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee (林榮基), Tiananmen student leader of Uighur origin Wu’er Kaixi (吾爾開希), and Chinese Christian militants Liao Qiang (廖強) and Ren Ruiting (任瑞婷), according to media reports.

Lam told CNA he had asked the U.S. officials to assist students who had fled Hong Kong and were staying in Taiwan. The bookseller said the officials had told him they were willing to help the students move to the U.S., but without providing details.

Officials from the Cabinet-level Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) reportedly also visited the U.S. delegation to discuss the same topic, but they were unwilling to confirm any details, according to CNA.

, Wu’er Kaixi said he had broached subjects ranging from the situation in Xinjiang and Tibet to the need for more respect for Taiwan. He was speaking to a group that included Robert Destro, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, Kelley Currie, ambassador-at-large for global women’s issues, and Randall Schriver, former assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs and a frequent visitor to Taiwan.