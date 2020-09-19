  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/09/19 15:16
Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (A...
People use flashlights as they walk on flooded streets in search of their vehicle, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made ...
A migrant holds her baby as she runs to avoid a small fire in a field near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Saturday, Sept...
Shayanne Summers holds her dog, Toph, while wrapped in a blanket after several days of staying in a tent at an evacuation center at the Milwaukie-Port...
Police officers block and detain protesters during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturd...
Squatters look from behind the iron gate of a house they occupy, before being evicted amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tue...
An anti-government protester reacts in front of Lebanese soldiers during a protest against President Michel Aoun near the presidential palace in Baabd...
A woman carrying a child on her back looks at wigs on sale at the Baragwanath Taxi Rank in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. The offici...
Staff members wearing face masks demonstrate safety measures to the media as the massage spa plans for reopening in Hong Kong, Thursday, Sept. 17, 202...
A migrant sits inside his tent on a road leading from Moria to the capital of Mytilene, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. ...
The body of a COVID-19 victim is prepared for cremation in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. India is now second in the world with the n...
A person rides a bicycle on an empty street during sundown on the first day of a three-week lockdown in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Isra...

SEPT. 12 - 18, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

