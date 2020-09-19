AP Week in Pictures, Global

A person rides a bicycle on an empty street during sundown on the first day of a three-week lockdown in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Isra... A person rides a bicycle on an empty street during sundown on the first day of a three-week lockdown in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Israel went back into a full lockdown on Friday to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has steadily worsened for months as its government has been plagued by indecision and infighting. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The body of a COVID-19 victim is prepared for cremation in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. India is now second in the world with the n... The body of a COVID-19 victim is prepared for cremation in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. India is now second in the world with the number of reported coronavirus infections with over 5.1 million cases, behind only the United States. Its death toll of only 83,000 in a country of 1.3 billion people, however, is raising questions about the way it counts fatalities from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A migrant sits inside his tent on a road leading from Moria to the capital of Mytilene, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. ... A migrant sits inside his tent on a road leading from Moria to the capital of Mytilene, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. More than 5,000 asylum seekers left homeless after Greece's notoriously overcrowded Moria camp on the island of Lesbos burnt down have now been housed in a new facility, the country's migration minister said Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Staff members wearing face masks demonstrate safety measures to the media as the massage spa plans for reopening in Hong Kong, Thursday, Sept. 17, 202... Staff members wearing face masks demonstrate safety measures to the media as the massage spa plans for reopening in Hong Kong, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Government officials said that it would further relax social-distancing measures, allowing bars, amusement parks and swimming pools to re-open. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A woman carrying a child on her back looks at wigs on sale at the Baragwanath Taxi Rank in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. The offici... A woman carrying a child on her back looks at wigs on sale at the Baragwanath Taxi Rank in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. The official death toll from COVID-19 is more than 15,700 but the real number is likely more than 30,000 when deaths not recorded at hospitals are taken into account, Salim Abdool Karim, epidemiologist and chairman of the government’s COVID-19 advisory committee, told The Associated Press in an interview. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

An anti-government protester reacts in front of Lebanese soldiers during a protest against President Michel Aoun near the presidential palace in Baabd... An anti-government protester reacts in front of Lebanese soldiers during a protest against President Michel Aoun near the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Soldiers fired rubber bullets and live rounds in the air to disperse hundreds of protesters trying to march to the presidential palace. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Squatters look from behind the iron gate of a house they occupy, before being evicted amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tue... Squatters look from behind the iron gate of a house they occupy, before being evicted amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Around 19 families were evicted from the building that they had occupied for close to a year. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Police officers block and detain protesters during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturd... Police officers block and detain protesters during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (AP Photo/Misha Friedman)

Shayanne Summers holds her dog, Toph, while wrapped in a blanket after several days of staying in a tent at an evacuation center at the Milwaukie-Port... Shayanne Summers holds her dog, Toph, while wrapped in a blanket after several days of staying in a tent at an evacuation center at the Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Oak Grove, Ore. "It's nice enough here you could almost think of this as camping and forget everything else, almost," said Summers about staying at the center after evacuating from near Molalla, Ore., which was threatened by the Riverside Fire. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A migrant holds her baby as she runs to avoid a small fire in a field near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Saturday, Sept... A migrant holds her baby as she runs to avoid a small fire in a field near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Thousands of asylum-seekers spent a fourth night sleeping in the open on the Greek island of Lesbos, after successive fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp during a coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

People use flashlights as they walk on flooded streets in search of their vehicle, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made ... People use flashlights as they walk on flooded streets in search of their vehicle, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (A... Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

SEPT. 12 - 18, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

