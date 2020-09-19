Taiwan virus tests negative for 122 people in contact with Filipino cases

Preparing for coronavirus testing in the Philippines Preparing for coronavirus testing in the Philippines (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 122 people in Taiwan who had been in contact with six Filipino workers diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) after their return home all tested negative, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed Saturday (Sept. 19).

The six migrant workers tested positive after arriving in the Philippines from Taiwan, leading Taiwan health authorities to track down their contacts in order to investigate the likelihood of infections, CNA reported. All of the 122 contacts tested negative for the coronavirus, but the CECC was waiting for more information from the Philippines.

While the health authorities in the Southeast Asian country had assured Taiwan the quality of its testing methods was trustworthy, it had not as yet provided further details requested by the CECC, officials said.