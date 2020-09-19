Cool, wet weather forecast for Taiwan over weekend

High chance of showers forecast for northern Taiwan on Sunday. High chance of showers forecast for northern Taiwan on Sunday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Northern Taiwan will see unstable weather late Saturday (Sept. 19) and all day Sunday (Sept. 20), with sporadic showers or even thunderstorms expected in the afternoon due to the arrival of a front, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Partly cloudy to sunny weather will prevail in northern Taiwan early Saturday, giving way to some afternoon showers later in the evening, the bureau said. High chances of thunderstorms are also forecast on the north coast of Keelung and in mountainous areas across the country.

On Sunday, the north will see an increased likelihood of showers, with sporadic precipitation expected for the rest of the nation. Citizens are advised to take an umbrella when going outdoors and avoid activities near water.

Although the moisture carried by the weather front is anticipated to reduce after Sunday, temperatures in the northern half of Taiwan will drop as low as 20 degrees Celsius through early next week. In addition, with weaker winds to disperse atmospheric pollutants, air quality could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, the CWB forecast.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) warned that a new front will approach Taiwan on Thursday (Sept. 24) and return the weather to cool and wet. He said a large temperature gap between day and night will also be noticeable, reported CNA.