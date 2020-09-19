  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan reports 19 Chinese warplanes near airspace

Morning incursions saw Chinese jets cross Taiwan Strait to enter nation's ADIZ

  225
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/19 13:51
A Chinese Y-8 ASW jet (Twitter, MND photo) 

A Chinese Y-8 ASW jet (Twitter, MND photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the second day running, the Ministry of National Defense reported multiple Chinese warplanes crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait and entering its southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) Saturday (Sept. 19) morning.

The 19 warplanes that crossed Saturday and the 18 reported on Friday (Sept. 18) are viewed as a response to the unprecedented visit of United States Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach to Taiwan. He is the highest-ranking U.S. government official to have set in foot in Taiwan since the two countries ended formal diplomatic relations in 1979.

The Ministry of National Defense said that 12 J-16 fighter jets, two J-10 fighters, two J-11 jets, two H-6 bombers and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft flew across the Taiwan Strait to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ in the southwest. As a reaction, the island’s Air Force issued radio warnings, scrambled fighters of its own and “deployed air defense missile system to monitor the activities,” the military tweeted.

Political leaders in Taiwan have condemned the provocations by China, saying they were counterproductive and showed the world who the real troublemaker in the region is.

The latest incursions started at 7 a.m. Saturday. At 9:20 a.m. a broadcast was overheard in which Taiwan ordered a Chinese jet to turn back immediately and leave, or it would have to bear the consequences, the Liberty Times reported, describing the order as unprecedented.

The military condemned the Chinese challenges to Taiwan’s sovereignty, urging the communist country to show restraint and help safeguard peace and stability in the region.
Chinese warplane
Y-8
J-10 fighter jet
J-11 Fighter Jets
Taiwan Strait
PLAAF
Ministry of National Defense
ADIZ
Keith Krach

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan foreign minister discusses future cooperation with US Undersecretary of State
Taiwan foreign minister discusses future cooperation with US Undersecretary of State
2020/09/18 20:22
Taiwan's former KMT chair notes benefits of importing US pork
Taiwan's former KMT chair notes benefits of importing US pork
2020/09/18 15:51
Visiting US officials discuss bilateral trade relationship with Taiwan
Visiting US officials discuss bilateral trade relationship with Taiwan
2020/09/18 13:58
China holds military drills during US official’s Taiwan visit
China holds military drills during US official’s Taiwan visit
2020/09/18 13:37
18 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan ADIZ in multiple sectors
18 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan ADIZ in multiple sectors
2020/09/18 12:55