Yankees rally, beat Bosox for 11th straight time, 6-5 in 12

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton (27) kneels for the national anthem before the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Sept. 18, ... New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton (27) kneels for the national anthem before the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New York Yankees' Clint Frazier wears a mask while playing in left field against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday... New York Yankees' Clint Frazier wears a mask while playing in left field against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2) beats the throw to New York Yankees' Luke Voit, and is safe at first after a force at third during the third inn... Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2) beats the throw to New York Yankees' Luke Voit, and is safe at first after a force at third during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) scores ahead of the throw to Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez on a double by Giancarlo Stanton during the e... New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) scores ahead of the throw to Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez on a double by Giancarlo Stanton during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo (39) celebrates his three-run home run that also drove in Christian Vazquez, left, during the fourth inning of the t... Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo (39) celebrates his three-run home run that also drove in Christian Vazquez, left, during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo watches his three-run home run in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez during the fourth inning of a baseb... Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo watches his three-run home run in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, grounds into a double play in front of Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during the third inning of a baseball g... New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, grounds into a double play in front of Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Gary Sanchez hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, DJ LeMahieu had a go-ahead double in the 12th and the New York Yankees rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Friday night for their ninth straight win.

New York improved to 8-0 over its longtime rival this season. Dating to last year, the Yankees have won 11 in a row over the Red Sox, one short of its best streak ever against them.

The victory moved the Yankees (30-21) percentage points ahead of Minnesota (31-22) for No. 4 seed and home field in the first round of the playoffs.