  1. Home
  2. World

Canada drops free trade talks with China: The Globe and Mail

  303
By  REUTERS
2020/09/19 09:10
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Facebook, Justin Trudeau photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Facebook, Justin Trudeau photo)

A trade agreement between Canada and China is no longer worth pursuing, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in an interview to The Globe and Mail, abandoning free trade talks that were initiated four years ago.

“I don’t see the conditions being present now for these discussions to continue at this time,” Champagne added.

Champagne's comment shelved the idea of a free trade deal with world's second-largest economy for which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was under pressure from domestic critics who charged he was too willing to make concessions in return for more trade with China.

The Trudeau government has little appetite to get back to the convivial atmosphere it helped create four years ago, the report said adding that Champagne repeatedly criticized China for “assertive, coercive diplomacy.”

Champagne also added that their first priority is to bring Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were charged in China in June with espionage, back home.

Champagne’s office did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.
Canada-China relations
free trade
Free Trade Agreement
Justin Trudeau
economic dialogue

RELATED ARTICLES

Opposition chides Taiwan's ruling party for propagandizing US visit
Opposition chides Taiwan's ruling party for propagandizing US visit
2020/09/18 11:15
US congressman introduces bill to scrap 'one China' policy,' normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressman introduces bill to scrap 'one China' policy,' normalize ties with Taiwan
2020/09/18 09:56
Marco Rubio urges US official to open free trade talks with Taiwan
Marco Rubio urges US official to open free trade talks with Taiwan
2020/09/11 10:44
Timing key in beginning US-Taiwan trade talks
Timing key in beginning US-Taiwan trade talks
2020/09/10 14:26
Taiwan trade official says now best time to finalize FTA with US
Taiwan trade official says now best time to finalize FTA with US
2020/09/05 15:36