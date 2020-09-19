Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|27
|23
|.540
|Toronto
|26
|24
|.520
|Seattle
|22
|28
|.440
|Baltimore
|22
|29
|.431
|Detroit
|21
|28
|.429
|Kansas City
|21
|29
|.420
|Los Angeles
|21
|30
|.412
|Boston
|19
|32
|.373
|Texas
|18
|32
|.360
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Boston 5, Miami 3
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Houston 2, Texas 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 7:35 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|25
|24
|.510
|Philadelphia
|25
|25
|.500
|St. Louis
|22
|24
|.478
|Milwaukee
|23
|26
|.469
|New York
|23
|27
|.460
|Colorado
|22
|27
|.449
|Washington
|18
|29
|.383
|Arizona
|19
|32
|.373
|Pittsburgh
|15
|34
|.306
Boston 5, Miami 3
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (López 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (González 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
