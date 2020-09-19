  1. Home
European Tour Open de Portugal at Royal Obidos Scores

By  Associated Press
2020/09/19 02:47
Friday
At Royal Obidos Spa and Golf Resort
Vau Obidos, Portugal
Purse: $2.369 million
Yardage: 7,318; Par: 72
Partial Second Round

Stephen Ferreira, Portugal 71-71_142   -2

Alexandre Daydou, France 71-75_147   +3

Felix Mory, France 72-82_154  +10

Leader Board at time of suspension

SCORE  THRU

1. Vitor Lopes    -6     3

2. Garrick Higgo    -5     6

3. Carols Pigem    -5     5

4. Pep Angles    -4   DNS

4. Jordan Wrisdale    -4     9

4. Alexander Knappe    -4     9

4. Damien Perrier    -4     6

4. Andrew Wilson    -4     3

Disqualified

Ugo Coussaud, France