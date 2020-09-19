Tour de France Results

|Friday
|19th Stage
|A 166.5-kilometer (103-mile) route from Bourg-en-Breese to Champagnole
1. Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Sunweb, 3h 36m 33s.
2. Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, 53s behind.
3. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
4. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, same time.
5. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.
6. Nikias Arndt, Germany, Sunweb, same time.
7. Luke Rowe, Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, .59.
8. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 1:02.
9. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
10. Matteo Trentin, Italy, CCC, same time.
11. Jack Bauer, New Zealand, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:07.
12. Dries Devenyns, Belgium, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 1:15.
13. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, NTT Pro Cycling, 3:53.
14. Hugo Hofstetter, France, Israel Start-Up Nation, same time.
15. Bryan Coquard, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time.
16. Robert Gesink, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, 7:38.
17. Nils Politt, Germany, Israel Start-Up Nation, same time.
18. Jose Rojas, Spain, Movistar, same time.
19. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-McLaren, same time.
20. Marco Haller, Austria, Bahrain-McLaren, same time.
|Overall Standings
|(After 19 stages)
1. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 83h 29m 41s.
2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :57s behind.
3. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro, 1:27.
4. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 3:06.
5. Mikel Landa, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 3:28.
6. Enric Mas, Spain, Movistar, 4:19.
7. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 5:55.
8. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 6:05.
9. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 7:24.
10. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 12:12.