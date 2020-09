The Kayan village near Mae Rim is a popular tourist destination in the vicinity of the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai. Known for its Long Neck women... The Kayan village near Mae Rim is a popular tourist destination in the vicinity of the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai. Known for its Long Neck women, the village used to have a steady influx of visitors from around the world. But, without any foreign tourists visiting Thailand, the village is now empty.