Amal Clooney quits UK envoy role over Brexit deal breach

Amal Clooney on Friday quit as the UK's special envoy on press freedom, describing the government's plans to renege on parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement as "lamentable."

In a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the high-profile human rights lawyer wrote of her disappointment that Prime Minister Boris Johnson intended to break an international treaty less than a year after signing it.

Johnson is pressing ahead with the UK Internal Market Bill on trade despite a warning from Brussels that it could wreck their future relationship and an acknowledgement by his government that it has the scope to violate international law.

The legislation is aimed at ensuring Britain's four nations can trade freely with one another after leaving the European Union, but the government says that requires creating powers to override part of the withdrawal treaty it signed with Brussels.

