Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct z-Tampa Bay 33 18 .647 New York 29 21 .580 Toronto 26 23 .531 Baltimore 22 29 .431 Boston 19 32 .373

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct z-Chicago 33 17 .660 Minnesota 31 21 .596 Cleveland 27 23 .540 Detroit 21 28 .429 Kansas City 21 29 .420

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 31 19 .620 Houston 25 25 .500 Seattle 22 28 .440 Los Angeles 21 30 .412 Texas 18 32 .360

___

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 29 21 .580 Miami 25 23 .521 Philadelphia 24 25 .490 New York 23 27 .460 Washington 18 29 .383

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 30 20 .600 Cincinnati 25 26 .490 St. Louis 22 24 .478 Milwaukee 23 26 .469 Pittsburgh 15 34 .306

West Division

W L Pct z-Los Angeles 36 15 .706 San Diego 32 19 .627 San Francisco 25 24 .510 Colorado 22 27 .449 Arizona 19 32 .373

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Houston 2, Texas 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Miami (López 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.