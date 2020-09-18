NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 1 0 0 3 4 3 Sky Blue FC 1 0 0 3 2 1 Washington 1 1 0 3 3 3 Reign FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 1 0 0 3 4 Chicago 0 1 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 12

Washington 2, Chicago 1

North Carolina 4, Houston 3

Saturday, September 19

Orlando at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sunday, September 20

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 3 p.m.

Saturday, September 26

Washington at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Reign FC at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.