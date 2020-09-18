All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Tampa Bay
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|17-9
|16-9
|New York
|29
|21
|.580
|3½
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|21-7
|8-14
|Toronto
|26
|23
|.531
|6
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|12-7
|14-16
|Baltimore
|22
|29
|.431
|11
|5
|2-8
|L-2
|12-18
|10-11
|Boston
|19
|32
|.373
|14
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|8-17
|11-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Chicago
|33
|17
|.660
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|17-10
|16-7
|Minnesota
|31
|21
|.596
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|21-5
|10-16
|Cleveland
|27
|23
|.540
|6
|_
|2-8
|W-1
|12-11
|15-12
|Detroit
|21
|28
|.429
|11½
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|11-13
|10-15
|Kansas City
|21
|29
|.420
|12
|5½
|7-3
|W-1
|10-13
|11-16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|31
|19
|.620
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|18-7
|13-12
|Houston
|25
|25
|.500
|6
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|18-7
|7-18
|Seattle
|22
|28
|.440
|9
|4½
|4-6
|L-3
|12-9
|10-19
|Los Angeles
|21
|30
|.412
|10½
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|13-14
|8-16
|Texas
|18
|32
|.360
|13
|8½
|5-5
|L-1
|13-13
|5-19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|29
|21
|.580
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|15-8
|14-13
|Miami
|25
|23
|.521
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|8-13
|17-10
|Philadelphia
|24
|25
|.490
|4½
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|16-12
|8-13
|New York
|23
|27
|.460
|6
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|10-13
|13-14
|Washington
|18
|29
|.383
|9½
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|9-16
|9-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|30
|20
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|18-12
|12-8
|Cincinnati
|25
|26
|.490
|5½
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|12-11
|13-15
|St. Louis
|22
|24
|.478
|6
|½
|3-7
|L-2
|11-11
|11-13
|Milwaukee
|23
|26
|.469
|6½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|12-14
|11-12
|Pittsburgh
|15
|34
|.306
|14½
|9
|2-8
|W-1
|10-14
|5-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Los Angeles
|36
|15
|.706
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|16-8
|20-7
|San Diego
|32
|19
|.627
|4
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|19-8
|13-11
|San Francisco
|25
|24
|.510
|10
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|16-9
|9-15
|Colorado
|22
|27
|.449
|13
|2
|3-7
|L-2
|11-16
|11-11
|Arizona
|19
|32
|.373
|17
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|11-13
|8-19
z-clinched playoff berth
Boston 5, Miami 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Houston 2, Texas 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Boston 5, Miami 3
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3
