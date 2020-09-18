All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Tampa Bay 33 18 .647 5-5 W-2 17-9 16-9 New York 29 21 .580 8-2 W-8 21-7 8-14 Toronto 26 23 .531 5-5 L-3 12-7 14-16 Baltimore 22 29 .431 2-8 L-2 12-18 10-11 Boston 19 32 .373 5-5 W-1 8-17 11-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Chicago 33 17 .660 8-2 W-1 17-10 16-7 Minnesota 31 21 .596 6-4 L-1 21-5 10-16 Cleveland 27 23 .540 2-8 W-1 12-11 15-12 Detroit 21 28 .429 3-7 L-2 11-13 10-15 Kansas City 21 29 .420 7-3 W-1 10-13 11-16

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Oakland 31 19 .620 6-4 W-1 18-7 13-12 Houston 25 25 .500 4-6 W-1 18-7 7-18 Seattle 22 28 .440 4-6 L-3 12-9 10-19 Los Angeles 21 30 .412 5-5 W-1 13-14 8-16 Texas 18 32 .360 5-5 L-1 13-13 5-19

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 29 21 .580 5-5 L-1 15-8 14-13 Miami 25 23 .521 6-4 L-1 8-13 17-10 Philadelphia 24 25 .490 3-7 L-2 16-12 8-13 New York 23 27 .460 5-5 W-2 10-13 13-14 Washington 18 29 .383 5-5 W-1 9-16 9-13

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 30 20 .600 7-3 W-4 18-12 12-8 Cincinnati 25 26 .490 7-3 W-5 12-11 13-15 St. Louis 22 24 .478 3-7 L-2 11-11 11-13 Milwaukee 23 26 .469 5-5 W-1 12-14 11-12 Pittsburgh 15 34 .306 2-8 W-1 10-14 5-20

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Los Angeles 36 15 .706 6-4 W-3 16-8 20-7 San Diego 32 19 .627 8-2 L-2 19-8 13-11 San Francisco 25 24 .510 7-3 W-2 16-9 9-15 Colorado 22 27 .449 3-7 L-2 11-16 11-11 Arizona 19 32 .373 4-6 L-1 11-13 8-19

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Houston 2, Texas 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Miami (López 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.