American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Tampa Bay
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|New York
|29
|21
|.580
|3½
|Toronto
|26
|23
|.531
|6
|Baltimore
|22
|29
|.431
|11
|Boston
|19
|32
|.373
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Chicago
|33
|17
|.660
|_
|Minnesota
|31
|21
|.596
|3
|Cleveland
|27
|23
|.540
|6
|Detroit
|21
|28
|.429
|11½
|Kansas City
|21
|29
|.420
|12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|31
|19
|.620
|_
|Houston
|25
|25
|.500
|6
|Seattle
|22
|28
|.440
|9
|Los Angeles
|21
|30
|.412
|10½
|Texas
|18
|32
|.360
|13
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Boston 5, Miami 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Houston 2, Texas 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.