Taiwan foreign minister discusses future cooperation with US Undersecretary of State

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and United States Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach discussed future cooperation between the two countries during a Friday (Sept. 18) meeting at the , while also finding time to take .

The senior U.S. official’s visit to Taiwan is the highest-level such trip since the two countries ended formal diplomatic relations in 1979. China has responded by launching repeated forays by warplanes close to Taiwanese airspace, with its highest intensity on Friday, the first full day of Krach’s stay on the island.

During Friday’s meeting, the U.S. official told Wu of his country’s consistent support for democracy in Taiwan, CNA quoted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) as saying. Taiwan was a close partner of the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region and would continue to deepen the bilateral partnership on a global scale, the ministry said.

Undersecretary Krach was scheduled to dine with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) Friday evening and attend a memorial service for late President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) on Saturday. The latter event will also be attended by former Japanese Prime Minister Mori Yoshiro.