Disney’s Fox Sports to close down 3 channels in Taiwan

Fox Sports planning to withdraw from Taiwan, reports said Friday Sept. 18 (Facebook, foxsportstaiwan photo) Fox Sports planning to withdraw from Taiwan, reports said Friday Sept. 18 (Facebook, foxsportstaiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Disney Group’s Fox Sports International confirmed reports Friday (Sept. 18) that it was planning to end operating its TV sports channels in Taiwan.

A report by Mirror Media earlier in the day said that due to continuous losses, the company was going to pull out of Taiwan by the end of 2020. The decision would mean that three channels, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2 and Fox Sports 3 HD, ceased broadcasting in the country.

Over the past decade, ownership of the channels, which were originally known as ESPN, switched hands between Disney and Fox several times. Mirror Media hinted that the whole Asia Pacific division of Fox Sports, based in Singapore, might be imperiled amid changing viewing habits in the region.

In a brief statement Friday afternoon, Fox only said it did have plans to cease operating Fox Sports in Taiwan, though without placing a date or giving further details. The company said that if there was more news, it would tell the media, CNA reported.

The High School Basketball League and University Basketball Association games had initially been popular on the Fox Sports channels, but they might no longer be shown in Taiwan after the sports group’s departure.

Fox still operates several channels in Taiwan and Asia showing movies, TV drama shows and other entertainment programs.

