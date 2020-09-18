5 Things to Know for Today

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after running back Kareem Hunt scored a touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL foot... Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after running back Kareem Hunt scored a touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 35-30. (AP Photo/David Richard)

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 1995, file photo, Winston Groom, author of "Forrest Gump," the book on which the film was based, signs copies of "Gump & Co.,"... FILE - In this Aug. 21, 1995, file photo, Winston Groom, author of "Forrest Gump," the book on which the film was based, signs copies of "Gump & Co.," the sequel to "Forrest Gump", at a New York City bookstore. Groom, the author of the novel "Forrest Gump" that was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a soaring pop culture hit, has died, an Alabama official close to the writer said Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was 77. (AP Photo/Anders Krusberg, File)

A damaged business is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Perdido Key, Fla. Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally's rai... A damaged business is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Perdido Key, Fla. Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally's rains threatened more misery for parts of the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama on Thursday, as the storm's remnants continued to dump heavy rains inland that spread the threat of flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

Students sit at a distance as a precaution against COVID-19, as they undergo an aptitude test to access the University of Medicine, in Rome Thursday, ... Students sit at a distance as a precaution against COVID-19, as they undergo an aptitude test to access the University of Medicine, in Rome Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

President Donald Trump finishes speaking during a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Mosinee, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump finishes speaking during a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Mosinee, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOW MINNESOTA IS SHAPING UP Donald Trump almost won there in 2016 but the state has moved farther away from the president since, and polls suggest Joe Biden has built a consistent lead in the unlikely battleground.

2. VIRUS CLUSTERS AT FRENCH UNIVERSITIES Students have contracted COVID-19 at schools like the centuries-old Sorbonne University in Paris, an experience that is a warning to other European universities that are preparing to reopen.

3. ‘NOBODY CAN GET TO US’ Rescuers across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle are using boats and high-water vehicles to reach people cut off by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

4. ‘FORREST GUMP’ AUTHOR DIES Winston Groom’s novel was turned into an Oscar-winning smash in 1994 and became a soaring pop cultural phenomenon.

5. BROWNS WIN ON NFL’S 100TH BIRTHDAY Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb lead Cleveland to a 35-30 win over Cincinnati and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, giving coach Kevin Stefanski his first NFL win.