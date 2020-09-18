Bale heading to London to complete Tottenham return

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 file photo Real Madrid's Gareth Bale stretches next to Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane while waiting t... FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 file photo Real Madrid's Gareth Bale stretches next to Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane while waiting to come on as substitute during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. (AP Photo/Paul White, File)

FILE - In this Saturday, May 26, 2018 file photo Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League... FILE - In this Saturday, May 26, 2018 file photo Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale was to fly to London on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham.

The Wales international was pictured arriving at an airport in Madrid and is scheduled to meet officials from Tottenham ahead of a likely loan move.

Bale left Tottenham for Madrid in 2013 for 100 million euros (then $132 million) — a record fee at the time — but he has struggled for game time in recent seasons.

His contract at Madrid runs until 2022.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports