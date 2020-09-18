Autopsy finds Taiwanese entertainer Alien Huang had heart condition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The preliminary results of an autopsy carried out on Alien Huang (黃鴻升) revealed the late Taiwanese entertainer appeared to suffer from cardiovascular disease and may have died from a heart attack.

On Wednesday morning the late singer, actor, TV host, illustrator, and fashion designer, also known as Xiao Gui (小鬼, Little Ghost), was found to be unresponsive by his 59-year-old father. When paramedics arrived on the scene, Huang wore just a white T-shirt and was lying face down just outside the bathroom, bleeding from his nose and mouth, while his lips were swollen, evidently having been dead for some time.

Investigators believe that Huang had rushed out of the bathroom in a panic before suddenly taking a hard fall for unknown reasons. His head also had lacerations believed to be caused by the fall.

No signs of drugs or alcohol were found at the scene, nor did they see any signs of fighting or intrusion by other parties. Although his family initially refused to allow Huang to undergo an autopsy, the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office requested the procedure as police believed the circumstances of his death were still in question and the position of his body and an external examination had not provided a conclusive result.

The autopsy was carried out at 2:30 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 18) and forensic pathologists found that he suffered from cardiovascular disease, indicating that he may have suffered a heart attack, reported UDN. However, the investigation is still ongoing and the official cause of death has yet to be announced.

Huang's body will lie in state for three days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday to Monday (Sept. 19 to Sept. 21) at the Longyan Funeral Home. However, the venue will only be open to relatives and close friends of the deceased.