AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez climbs the Loze pass to win the stage 17 of the Tour de France cycling race with a start in Grenoble and finish in Merib... Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez climbs the Loze pass to win the stage 17 of the Tour de France cycling race with a start in Grenoble and finish in Meribel Col de la Loze, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Riders with Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jers... Riders with Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, climb Plateau des Glieres during stage 18 of the Tour de France cycling race over 175 kilometers (108.7 miles) from Meribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, France, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Migrants sleep in a camp on a road leading from Moria to the capital of Mytilene, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 17, 20... Migrants sleep in a camp on a road leading from Moria to the capital of Mytilene, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Fires swept through the overcrowded camp at Moria on two nights the previous week, prompting more than 12,000 migrants and refugees to flee. Most of them remain without shelter even though emergency tents are available at another island site where a new camp is being built. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A medical worker tends to a patient affected with COVID-19 at the Nouvel Hospital Civil of Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2020. France ... A medical worker tends to a patient affected with COVID-19 at the Nouvel Hospital Civil of Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2020. France is grappling with the double problem of trying revive its COVID-battered economy while also curbing the steady climb in infections spread during summer months when vacationers let their guard down, picked up by increased testing. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

A model wears a creation part of Italian fashion designer Laura Biagiotti's spring-summer 2021/22 collection, unveiled outdoors in Rome's Piazza del C... A model wears a creation part of Italian fashion designer Laura Biagiotti's spring-summer 2021/22 collection, unveiled outdoors in Rome's Piazza del Campidoglio city council square, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A woman, upper left, leans from her balcony to take a look at cyclists passing by, during the fifth stage of the Tirreno Adriatic cycling race, from C... A woman, upper left, leans from her balcony to take a look at cyclists passing by, during the fifth stage of the Tirreno Adriatic cycling race, from Castelfidardo to Senigallia, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

A wild elephant is prepared for transport as part of operations carried out by authorities to catch and relocate wild elephants who have upset farming... A wild elephant is prepared for transport as part of operations carried out by authorities to catch and relocate wild elephants who have upset farming communities, in Guitry, Ivory Coast, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. An elephant who was named Hamed by the residents in the southern region of Ivory Coast has been captured and moved to the zoo in Abidjan as he awaits a transfer to an appropriate park, in an effort to save the dwindling population. (AP Photo)

Migrants sleep on the road near the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. A second fire in Greece... Migrants sleep on the road near the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. A second fire in Greece's notoriously overcrowded Moria refugee camp destroyed nearly everything that had been spared in the original blaze, Greece's migration ministry said Thursday, leaving thousands more people in need of emergency housing. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A firefighter is silhouetted against a fire burning outside the village of Roqueiro, near Oleiros, Portugal, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Almost 1,000 fire... A firefighter is silhouetted against a fire burning outside the village of Roqueiro, near Oleiros, Portugal, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Almost 1,000 firefighters are battling a major wildfire in central Portugal. Officials said that strong winds were pushing the flames through dense and hilly woodland, much of it hard to reach. (AP Photo/Sergio Azenha)

Police officers block and detain protesters during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturd... Police officers block and detain protesters during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (AP Photo/Misha Friedman)

A migrant holds her baby as she runs to avoid a small fire in a field near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Saturday, Sept... A migrant holds her baby as she runs to avoid a small fire in a field near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Thousands of asylum-seekers spent a fourth night sleeping in the open on the Greek island of Lesbos, after successive fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp during a coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

SEPT. 11 - 17, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by Rome Photo editor Fabio Polimeni.

