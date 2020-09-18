  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/09/18 14:33
A migrant holds her baby as she runs to avoid a small fire in a field near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Saturday, Sept...
Police officers block and detain protesters during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturd...
A firefighter is silhouetted against a fire burning outside the village of Roqueiro, near Oleiros, Portugal, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Almost 1,000 fire...
Migrants sleep on the road near the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. A second fire in Greece...
A wild elephant is prepared for transport as part of operations carried out by authorities to catch and relocate wild elephants who have upset farming...
A woman, upper left, leans from her balcony to take a look at cyclists passing by, during the fifth stage of the Tirreno Adriatic cycling race, from C...
A model wears a creation part of Italian fashion designer Laura Biagiotti's spring-summer 2021/22 collection, unveiled outdoors in Rome's Piazza del C...
A medical worker tends to a patient affected with COVID-19 at the Nouvel Hospital Civil of Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2020. France ...
Migrants sleep in a camp on a road leading from Moria to the capital of Mytilene, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 17, 20...
Riders with Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jers...
Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez climbs the Loze pass to win the stage 17 of the Tour de France cycling race with a start in Grenoble and finish in Merib...

SEPT. 11 - 17, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by Rome Photo editor Fabio Polimeni.

