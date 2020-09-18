LEADING OFF: Seattle hosts Padres in San Diego, Fried back

Seattle Mariners right fielder Phillip Ervin (20) makes a running catch of San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano's fly ball during the ninth inning of ... Seattle Mariners right fielder Phillip Ervin (20) makes a running catch of San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano's fly ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 in San Francisco. The Giants defeated the Mariners 6-4. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

___

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Mariners open a three-game series as the home team in San Diego after the set was relocated due to air quality concerns in the Seattle area. The Mariners already had two games against the Giants moved from Seattle to San Francisco this week because of unhealthy air quality from numerous West Coast wildfires.

The Padres could be in position to clinch their first playoff berth since 2006 while playing as visitors in their home ballpark.

CY TRY

Braves right-hander Max Fried is set to return from the injured list and resume his bid for an unlikely NL Cy Young Award. Fried has been out since Sept. 6 with a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. Prior to the injury, the 26-year-old looked like a prime candidate with a 6-0 record and 1.98 ERA. Fried is the only qualified starter in the majors who hasn’t allowed a home run this season, and he could be the first starter to finish a season with zero homers allowed since Slim Harriss in 1926.

GOING UPTOWN

After losing three of four this week to the White Sox on Chicago’s South Side, the Twins hit the road -- or at least Lake Shore Drive -- to open a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The good news for Minnesota is that inconsistent center fielder Byron Buxton has rounded into form. He homered twice Thursday and has seven of his 12 home runs this season over his past nine games.

SIXTO’S SIXTH

Emerging Marlins ace Sixto Sanchez (3-1, 1.69) makes his sixth career start and seeks a second straight seven-inning complete game in a doubleheader opener against Washington. Sanchez went the distance in Miami’s 2-1, seven-inning win over Philadelphia on Sunday. The 22-year-old has 29 strikeouts and five walks over 32 innings.

BUM WING

The Cardinals are hoping for a speedy recovery for right-hander Dakota Hudson after he was pulled Thursday night after two innings with right elbow tightness. Hudson did not allow a run while walking two and giving up one hit against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts this season, one reason St. Louis remains in contention for a postseason spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports