Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan ADIZ in multiple sectors

Taiwan warns Chinese warplanes to exit ADIZ 24 times before driving them away with F-16s

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/18 12:55
View inside cockpit of Taiwanese F-16. (Facebook, Military Spokesman photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the second day in a row on Friday (Sept. 18), Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes entered Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) — and were warned 24 times to leave the area before being driven away by Taiwanese fighter jets.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) wrote on his Facebook page Friday that PLAAF warplanes intruded into the southwestern, western, northern, and northwestern sectors of Taiwan's ADIZ. He added, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is becoming "an international troublemaker again."

Liberty Times reported the Chinese aircraft were detected inside the ADIZ at the altitudes of 5,700, 6,300, 7,000, 7,500, and 8,400 meters. Taiwan's Air Force broadcast 24 warnings to the PLAAF planes, including cautioning several times that they were "close to my airspace." This is a rarely used warning indicating they were close to penetrating Taiwan's sovereign airspace.

Liberty Times wrote the Taiwan Air Force dispatched 17 batches of fighter jets, which eventually drove the Chinese aircraft away. Wang pointed out the aggressive incursions took place during the first full day of a visit by the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach and his delegation to Taiwan.

Prior to the trip, China warned of "serious damage" to Sino-American relations if it was not canceled. After the U.S. ignored the communist country's warnings and went ahead with the trip, China lodged a complaint with Washington and said it would make a “necessary response.”
PLAAF
ADIZ
China bullying
Beijing bullying
Chinese warplane
PLA
cross-strait tensions

